We welcome you to an electrifying confrontation on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal prepares to face PSV Eindhoven in a clash that promises intensity and excitement. Both teams, with a history of success and an eye on European glory, will look to mark an early dominance in this prestigious tournament. Football passion is ignited, let’s prepare for an epic showdown in the UCL!
In which stadium is Arsenal vs PSV played?
City: London England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: September 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs PSV on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Arsenal vs PSV on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Arsenal vs PSV on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
NEC Nijmegen
|
4-0V
|
Eredivisie
|
Waalwijk
|
0-4V
|
Eredivisie
|
Rangers FC
|
5-1V
|
UCL qualifying
|
Rangers FC
|
2-2
|
UCL qualifying
|
Vitesse
|
1-3V
|
Eredivisie
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
Arsenal faces significant losses with Mohamed Elnenyaffected by a strong blow, and Thomas Partey, with pubic problems that will keep him out until mid-October. Meanwhile, PSV also faces uncertainty due to knee injuries. Armando Obispo and Mauro Junior. These absences could influence the course of the match and the strategies of both teams in search of a crucial victory in this European competition.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba and Kiwior; Havertz, Rice and Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesús.
PSV: Benitez; Aanholt, Schouten, Ramalho and Dest; Til, Veerman, Lozano, Bakayoko and Lang; Luuk de Jong
Arsenal 4-2 PSV
