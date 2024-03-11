The Champions League is back and now it is Arsenal and Porto's turn to compete in the round of 16 of the top European competition. Mikel Arteta's men will have to try to overcome the result of the first leg in their stadium while Porto will have to maintain that result and make a splash and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. It will surely be a match that will not leave anyone indifferent.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Arsenal and Porto:
Match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Tuesday March 12
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Clement Turpin
VAR: Jerome Brisard
How can Arsenal vs Porto be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
How can Arsenal vs Porto be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How will Arsenal vs Porto be seen on television in Mexico?
HBO Max
How will Arsenal vs Porto be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, ViX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Porto
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Burnley
|
0-5V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Portimonense
|
0-3V
|
Portuguese League
|
Benfica
|
5-0V
|
Portuguese League
|
Saint Clare
|
1-2V
|
Portugal Cup
|
Gil Vicente
|
1-1E
|
Portuguese League
|
Arsenal
|
1-0V
|
UCL
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Tomiyasu and Martinelli both arriving as a doubt.
Porto: Zaidu and Marcano due to a torn cruciate ligament. Taremi due to thigh problems
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Porto: Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell; Conceiçao, Nico González, Alan Varela, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson
Arsenal 2-0 Porto
