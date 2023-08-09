The excitement of football returns with force to the Premier League on 23/24, and on the first matchday, Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest in a match full of expectations. The ‘Gunners’ led by Mikel Arteta will seek to start the season on the right foot and demonstrate their ambition to win the title. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest, eager to surprise, will seek to give the bell and take the three points in this exciting duel. Soccer is back!
In which stadium is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday August 6
Schedule: 13:30 in Spain, 5:30 in Mexico, 08:30 in Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Nottingham Forest will be able to count on all the players on their squad.
The team coached by Mikel Arteta does not have the same luck, there are up to five players who may not be available for the London team. Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson and Jorginho will not be available until mid-August, the first due to a calf injury, the second due to a finger injury and the third is unknown for the reason; Gabriel Jesús is also out due to knee problems.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Partey, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Nottingham Forest: Shelvey, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Mangala, Yates, Aurier, Williams, Gibbs-White, Danilo and Johnson
Arsenal 4-0 Nottingham Forest
