The Premier League returns to the Emirates Stadium that will witness an exciting duel on February 24, 2024, when Arsenal receives Newcastle, a team that is fighting to enter the European places, while Arsenal would be only 3 points behind leadership to be able to win the long-awaited Premier League that last year narrowly escaped them.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Arsenal and Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday February 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
More Premier League news
How can you watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Porto
|
UCL
|
Burnley
|
0-5V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bournemouth
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
4-4V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
0-2V
|
FA Cup
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, Thomas Partey due to a thigh injury, Gabriel Jesús due to a knee injury, Zinchenko due to a calf problem, Tomiyasu arrives as a doubt.
Newcastle: Callum Wilson due to a muscle injury, Pope due to a dislocated shoulder, Joelinton due to a thigh problem, Targett due to a hamstring injury, Isak due to a pubic problem, Willock due to an Achilles tendon injury, Tonali due to a disciplinary sanction and Anderson due to back injury
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Scharr, Botman, Burn; Longstaff; Guimaraes, Miley; Almirón, Gordon, Harvey Barnes
Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Arsenal #Newcastle #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply