Arsenal have started the season in the best possible way despite the last draw against Fulham. Arteta has found the key to make the ‘Gunner’ team work and the signings have adapted perfectly, Havertz and especially Declan Rice have given the squad a huge leap in quality.
Here is everything you need to know about the crash:
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 3
Schedule: 5:30 p.m. in Spain, 9:30 a.m. in Mexico, 12:30 p.m. in Argentina
Television channel:DAZN
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
More Premier League news
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottm Forest
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 (V penalties)
|
Community Shield
|
Monaco
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottm Forest
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
totteneham
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
1-OV
|
Premier League
|
Athletic Club
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Lenses
|
3-1
|
Friendly
Arsenal: For this match Mikel Arteta will not be able to count on Lokonga, who is expected to return in mid-September, or Balogun who suffers a foot injury, or Gabriel Jesús, one of the most important casualties due to a leg injury. knee, nor Timber who will not return until January, nor Eleneny.
Manchester Utd: Ten Hag for his part will not be able to count on several key pieces. Not Mason Mount, not Varane, not Hojlund, not Malacia, not Heaton, not Luke Shaw.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Manchester Utd: Onana; Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford, Antony, Martial.
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United:
