Football is back, the preseason is already here and we have great games ahead of us again. On this occasion we will be able to enjoy an Arsenal vs Manchester United, two of the squads that are most expected this year in Europe. Both have been reinforced in the best way and thanks to both Arteta and Ten Hag, these two mythical Europeans have managed to go a step further. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
In which stadium is Arsenal vs. Man. United played?
City: New Jersey, United States
Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Date: Saturday July 22
Schedule: 23:00 in Spain, 18:00 in Argentina and 15:00 in Mexico
Injured for the match
For this match, Arsenal arrives with the loss of Reiss Nelson who has a finger injury. While United will not be able to count on Martial, Heaton or Malacia. They are casualties that do not disrupt the plans of both coaches.
possible alignments
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli
Man United: Kover, Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro, Fernández, Fred, Mainoo, Antony, Mount, Amad, Sancho
90min forecast
Arsenal 3-1 Man. United. Arteta’s team comes to this squad with a much more balanced team than United, which is still waiting for players of the stature of Marcos Rashford or Casemiro.
