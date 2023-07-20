Football is back, the preseason is already here and we have great games ahead of us again. On this occasion we will be able to enjoy an Arsenal vs Manchester United, two of the squads that are most expected this year in Europe. Both have been reinforced in the best way and thanks to both Arteta and Ten Hag, these two mythical Europeans have managed to go a step further. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:

Man United: Kover, Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro, Fernández, Fred, Mainoo, Antony, Mount, Amad, Sancho

#Arsenal #Manchester #United #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast