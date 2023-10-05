Welcome to the preview of an exciting match on matchday 8 of the Premier League, where Arsenal will face City. Both teams arrive with high expectations, seeking to consolidate themselves in the table. Arsenal will seek to defend their territory at the Emirates Stadium, while City will try to take the three points in a duel that promises intensity and strategy.
In which stadium is Arsenal vs Manchester City played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday, October 8
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 9:30 in Mexico, 12:30 in Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RC Lens
|
2-1D
|
UCL
|
Bournemouth
|
0-4V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
0-1V
|
EFL CUP
|
Tottenham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
PSV
|
4-0V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Wolves
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
EFL CUP
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
3-1V
|
UCL
On behalf of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish has already recovered from the injury that kept him off the field for nearly a month. Those injured on Arsenal’s side are Timber, and two of their great stars: Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal: Stripe; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Nunes, Grealish, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
Arsenal 23 Manchester City
