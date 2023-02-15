Arsenal vs. Manchester City, live: great game in the Premier League

Thomas Partey, midfielder for Arsenal, has fallen from the call for the duel between Arsenal and Manchester City this Wednesday due to a muscular problem.

The African midfielder will not be part of the Arsenal team that will seek to retain the lead in the Emirates Stadium.

A victory for Manchester City will lift Pep Guardiola’s men to the top of the table for the first time since the second day of the competition.

At City, Erling Haaland will be in the starting eleven. Despite the physical problems the Norwegian striker suffered in the match against Aston Villa, he has recovered in time for the vital duel for the Premier League.

Minute by minute

SPORTS AND EFE