The year 2024 begins with a crossover between two of the biggest teams in English football. Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other on the third day of the FA Cup, one of England's historic competitions. Both teams arrive with different dynamics. Liverpool are going through a good moment of form, as reflected by their results, with two wins and a draw precisely against Arsenal in the last three Premier League games. On the other hand, the opposite is true for Arsenal. After a very exciting start to the season for Arteta's team, they have only added four of the last fifteen possible points in the league, very low numbers if the objective is to fight to win the championship.
When we talk about these two teams, we know that a big game is coming up and that it is worth not missing. A clash of styles in which the whole gunner They will try to take control of the match, with a very populated midfield and taking advantage of the width that comes with having players on the wings of the level of Saka or Martinelli. For their part, the networks They will seek to close ranks in defense, and go out into space with high-speed players like Salah or Darwin Nuñez. A great game is coming in London.
Arsenal vs Liverpool match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday January 7
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Dazn
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
PSV Eindovhen
|
1-1
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
4-2V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
5-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Manchester United
|
0-0
|
Premier League
Arsenal: the team gunner Timber is out due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, and Zinchenko due to calf problems.
Liverpool: the networks They have Matip out due to a torn cruciate ligament, Bajcetic with a calf injury, Andrew Robertson with a shoulder injury, Ben Doak with a meniscus tear, and Tsimikas with a clavicle fracture.
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Arnold, Van Djik, Konaté, Joe Gómez, Endo, Elliot, Szoboszlai, Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Gakpo.
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
