The long-awaited confrontation between the leader Liverpool and Arsenal, located in third position just five points from the top, promises an epic clash. With the Reds on top, every goal counts in the title race. Can Arsenal close the gap and challenge Liverpool's dominance?
Arsenal vs Liverpool match information
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Sunday February 4
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Dazn
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-2D
|
FA CUP
|
Fulham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Norwich City
|
5-2V
|
FA CUP
|
Fulham
|
1-1
|
EFL CUP
|
Bournemouth
|
0-4V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
2-1V
|
EFL CUP
Arsenal: the team gunner It has Timber missing due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, and Tomiyasu due to international commitment.
Liverpool: the networks They have Matip out due to a torn cruciate ligament, Bajcetic with a calf injury, Andrew Robertson (doubtful), Ben Doak with a meniscus tear, Tsimikas with a clavicle fracture and Salah with hamstring problems.
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli.
Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Van Djik, Konaté, Joe Gómez, Mac Allister, Elliot, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Darwin Nuñez, Jota.
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool
