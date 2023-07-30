Arsenal comes like a shot. Mikel Arteta’s men seem to be beginning to carburete. After winning their last match against FC Barcelona 5-3, they will face Monaco.
The expectations that the ‘Gunners’ have for this season are very high, because after staying one step away from winning their League, they have made a very important economic bet to bring in footballers of the stature of Declan Rice, Kai Havert, or Timber . The Champions League will be the one who marks the true value of this team, because Europe does not forgive and the first changes you can be left out if you are not a solid enough team. Remember that Arsenal has spent several seasons without entering the highest European club competition. We have a year ahead of the most entertaining football.
In which stadium is Arsenal vs Monaco played?
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Wednesday, August 2
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 11:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Monaco on television in Spain?
No information
How can you watch Arsenal vs Monaco on television in Argentina?
No information
How can you watch Arsenal vs Monaco on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you watch Arsenal vs Monaco on television in the US?
No information
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Barcelona
|
5-3V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester Utd
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
MLS All Satr
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
FC Numberg
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
wolves
|
5-0V
|
premier league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
leeds
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Betis
|
1-3V
|
Friendly
|
Circle Brugge
|
3-0D
|
Friendly
|
Union St Gilloise
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Toulouse
|
1-2 D
|
league 1
Injured for the match
The only injured person for this match is Reiss Nelson, the English winger from Arsenal who has not been able to count on minutes so far this preseason.
possible alignments
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Monaco: Dupé, Suazo, Diarra, Costa, Rouault, Kamanzi, Birmancevic, Sierro, Genreau, Onaiwu, Chaibi.
90min forecast
Arsenal 4- 1 Monaco.
