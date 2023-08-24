Arsenal have started the season in the best possible way. In the first place, beating Guardiola’s Manchester City, his closest rival, in the Community Shield, to later start with six points out of six possible in the Premier League. Arteta has found the key to make the ‘gunner’ spell work and the signings have adapted perfectly, Havertz and especially Declan Rice have given the squad a huge leap in quality. Here is everything you need to know about the crash:
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday August 26
Schedule: 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 8:00 a.m. in Mexico, 11:00 a.m. in Argentina
Television channel:DAZN
Television channel: ESPN
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: ESPN
More Premier League news
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1V
|
premier league
|
Nottm Forest
|
2-1V
|
premier league
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 P(V)
|
Community Shield
|
Monaco
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Barcelona
|
5-3V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
brentford
|
0-3D
|
premier league
|
Everton
|
0-1V
|
premier league
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
astonville
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
For this match Mikel Arteta will not be able to count on Lokonga, who is expected to return in mid-September, or Balogun who suffers a foot injury, or Gabriel Jesús, one of the most important casualties due to a knee injury. , Neither Timber who will not return until January, nor Eleneny. In addition, he will not be able to count on Tomiyasu either due to suspension.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Pereira; Wilon, Jimenez, Reid
Arsenal 4-0 Fulham
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Arsenal #Fulham #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply