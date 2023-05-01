Arsenal and Chelsea They will face each other in a beautiful duel that will allow Arsenal to re-engage in the fight for the Premier League or it will help the Blues to find a breath of fresh air among so much hardship. Here at 90min we offer you the full preview of the London derby.
In which stadium is Arsenal vs Chelsea played?
City: London
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: tuesday may 2
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
4-1 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
southampton
|
3-3
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
leeds united
|
4-1 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
brentford
|
0-2 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
0-2 (loss)
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
1-2 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
2-0 (loss)
|
UCL
|
wolves
|
1-0 (loss)
|
Premier League
Arsenal: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Holding, Magalhaes, White, Thomas, Xhaka, Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus
Chelsea: Kepa, Fofana, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Chilwell, Kanté, Enzo, Sterling, Havertz and Joao Félix
Chelsea: Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly and Armando Broja
Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny, Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba
Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea
|
Arsenal wins
|
draws
|
Chelsea wins
|
3
|
0
|
2
