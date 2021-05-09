Arsenal and Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, already out of the fight for qualification in the Professional League Cup, will face this Sunday for the 13th. and last date of Zone 1.

The game is played from 10 in the morning with arbitration by Jorge Baliño and broadcast by TNT Sports.

Central Córdoba, located in ninth place with 16 units, ran out of chances after Banfield’s victory on Saturday (20) in his visit to Godoy Cruz, which will prevent him from reaching the fourth and last qualifying position for the final phase.

Arsenal, fired previously, has its head set on the Copa Sudamericana, in which it occupies third place in Group C after achieving its first victory this week against Jorge Wilstermann of Bolivia (3-1) in Sarandí.

Probable formations:

Arsenal: Nicolás Navarro; Ulises Abreliano, Ignacio Gariglio, Jonathan Bottinelli and Tadeo Rodríguez; Maximiliano Rogoski, Nicolás Miracco, Leonel Picco and Alejo Antilef; Brian Faroli and Bruno Sepúlveda. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero): Andrés Mehring; Dixon Renteria, Oscar Salomón, Alejandro Maciel and Jonathan Bay; Leonardo Sequeira, Cristian Vega, Juan Galeano and Carlo Lattanzio; Abel Argañaraz and Milton Giménez. DT: Gustavo Coleoni.