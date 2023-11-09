“After the storm comes the calm always”. That is the phrase that all Arsenal fans have in their heads right now. After two tough defeats against West Ham and Newcastle, the victory against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League has served to calm the waters at the Emirates Stadium.
Currently it is a project that has a lot of demands and pressure on it, because after the great year they had last year in the Premier League, the financial investment that was made in the last market to improve the results was very large. Below we show you everything you need to know in advance of this meeting:
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday, November 11
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 9:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Arsenal vs Bupor on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
For more Premier League news
Television channel: ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Sheff United
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
2-1V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
0-3D
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Cheslea
|
1-4D
|
Premier League
On Arsenal’s part they will not be able to be available or Thomas Partey due to a muscle injury or Jurrien Timber because he suffered a torn cruciate ligament. Nor will it be Gabriel Jesuswho was injured after his recital at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Sea, Beyer, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho, Rodriguez, Amdouni.
Arsenal 2-0 Burnley
#Arsenal #Burnley #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast