After a tough day in the league for both teams, the long-awaited and desired Champions League arrives. Both teams arrive with significant losses, although Bayern with some more, since removing Timber's, only Saka is the doubt for this match on the part of Arsenal, when for the German team, there are 5 last-minute losses from the starting squad who will not be available for this match. Be that as it may, the match is of the highest level and it is the first leg of the quarterfinals of a Champions League that all teams want to win, therefore, surely both will give 100% of what they can offer.
Here we leave you a summary of how the match is going to be, the teams and all the necessary information to know for the preview of this Arsenal vs Bayern Munich:
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match information
City: London, England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Tuesday April 9
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Arsenal vs Bayern Munich be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can Arsenal vs Bayern Munich be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can Arsenal vs Bayern Munich be seen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can Arsenal vs Bayern Munich be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
2-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
0-0 draw
|
Premier League
|
Porto
|
1-0 victory
|
Champions League
|
Brentford
|
2-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Heidenheim
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Defeat 0-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Darmstadt
|
Victory 2-5
|
Bundesliga
|
Mainz 05
|
Victory 8-1
|
Bundesliga
|
lazio
|
3-0 victory
|
Champions League
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn ligament and Bukayo Saka will be a doubt after being injured on the last day of the Premier League.
Bayern Munich: Sarr with a torn cruciate ligament, Boey with a hip injury. Manuel Neuer, King Coman, Leroy Sané, Aleks Pavlović and Nous Mazraoui are doubtful
Arsenal: David Raya, Gabriel Magalhães, W. Saliba, O. Zinchenko, Ben White, Thomas, Smith Rowe, M. Ødegaard, L. Trossard, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesús.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Laimer, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Harry Kane.
Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich.
