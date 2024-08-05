The long-awaited confrontation between Arsenal and the Bayer Leverkusen On his pre-season tour, he will be the one who attracts all the attention next Wednesday.
With Xabi Alonso chosen as last season’s best manager, and an Arsenal that wants this to be the year in which they can overtake Manchester City in the Premier League, they will bring us a high-quality friendly in the city of London. Leverkusen will hope to have a similar season to last year, in which they only lost one game, while Arteta’s men will try to make them start losing in the pre-season friendlies.
Now we will see all the information about the match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen:
City: London England
Date: Wednesday, August 7
Schedule: 19:00 Spain
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match will be broadcast live on the official websites of both clubs.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lens
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Red-White Essen
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Kaiserslautern
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Atalanta
|
3-0 D
|
Europa League
|
Augsburg
|
2-1 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Manchester United
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Bournemouth
|
1(5)-1(4) V
|
Friendly
|
Everton
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
0-1 V
|
Premier League
Bayer Leverkusen have started the season knowing that they have the best coach of last season, and that they are a team that, had it not been for the Europa League final, would not have lost a single game all year, so they start this season with the aim of improving on last season. The new signings are adapting very well, with two wins and a draw in the three pre-season games they have played, although this game against Arsenal will be the real test for the Germans.
Arsenal have generated excitement with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, who is expected to bring defensive solidity. In pre-season, the team has shown promising form with wins over Bournemouth on penalties and a remarkable 2-1 win over Manchester United, boosting the confidence of the team and the fans. However, the last game was a defeat against Liverpool, which although it is known to be a pre-season game, it does give a small warning to the players that they have to give a little more if they want to fight for the Premier League.
Bayer Leverkusen: Kovár, Kossounou, Andrich, Tapsoba, Tella, Xhaka, Aleix García, Belocian, Amine Adli, Boniface and Martin Terrier.
Arsenal: Hein, Ben White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Thomas, Havertz, Nelson, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesús
Arsenal 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen.
