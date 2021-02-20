Banfield, who has just beaten Racing in his debut, will visit Arsenal de Sarandí today, which in its premiere lost to San Lorenzo, in a match valid for the second date of Zone A of the Professional League Cup.

The game will be played from 9.30 pm at the Julio Humberto Grondona stadium, it will be refereed by Fernando Echenique and televised by the TNT Sports signal.

El Taladro leads its group with three units – like Colón, Estudiantes, Godoy Cruz, Rosario Central and San Lorenzo – after the 2-0 victory on the first date against Racing de Juan Antonio Pizzi.

Javier Sanguinetti’s team had a correct performance in the match against “La Academia” so their coach would repeat the same team that stopped in the debut.

Probable formations

Arsenal: Nicolás Navarro; Julián Navas, Emiliano Méndez, Mateo Carabajal and Emiliano Papa: Leonel Picco, Jesús Soraire, Alejo Antilef and Alan Ruíz: Facundo Pons and Lucas Albertengo. DT: Sergio Rondina.

Banfield: Mauricio Arboleda; Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo and Franco Quinteros; Martín Payero, Alejandro Cabrera and Giuliano Galoppo; Juan Álvarez, Luciano Pons and Mauricio Cuero. DT: Javier Sanguinetti.

Referee: Fernando Echenique.

Court: Julio Humberto Grondona, from Arsenal de Sarandí.

Time: 21.30.

TV: TNT Sports.