The second day of the Premier League 2024/25 brings us an exciting clash between two teams that started the season on the right foot.
Arsenal, after a solid win in their opening game against Wolverhampton, will look to maintain their good start to the campaign when they visit an Aston Villa side that also arrives in high spirits after beating West Ham in their opening game. This clash at Villa Park promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams determined to continue their winning streak and establish themselves as contenders at the top of the table. The Gunners, aiming to fight for the title after coming close in recent seasons, will face an Aston Villa side that, under Unai Emery, has shown itself to be a very competitive and difficult opponent to beat at home.
Below is the possible lineup for Mikel Arteta’s men:
BY: David Raya – Arsenal’s lock between the posts, David Raya, has arrived to provide security and competence in goal. Known for his excellent footwork and agility on the line, Raya fits perfectly into the style of play that Mikel Arteta is looking to implement. When he visits Villa Park, his ability to distribute the ball and make key saves will be vital to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
LD: Ben White – Originally a centre-back, Ben White has proven to be a very solid option at right-back in Arteta’s system. His ability to defend solidly and contribute to the ball out is vital to the team. White is also capable of joining the midfield in attacking phases, allowing him to support both defensively and in the build-up play. His versatility and defensive ability will be crucial in containing threats down the wing.
DFC: Saliba – William Saliba has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. His imposing physique, combined with his ability to read the game, makes him a mainstay in Arsenal’s defence. Saliba is quick, strong in duels and comfortable with the ball at his feet, allowing him to start attacks from defence. Against Aston Villa, his ability to handle pressure and keep the backline organised will be essential.
DFC: Gabriel – Gabriel Magalhães is another key defender for Arsenal, known for his strength and reliability in one-on-one situations. His strength in the air and his aggressive marking make him indispensable in the team’s defence. Gabriel also contributes in set pieces, both defensively and offensively, being a threat in corners in favour. His experience and strength will be necessary to stop Aston Villa’s attackers.
LI: Zinchenko – Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined from Manchester City, has been a revelation at left-back for Arsenal. His ability to move into midfield and be involved in the build-up makes him a key part of Arteta’s system. Zinchenko not only defends well, but also contributes in building up from the back, providing additional options in midfield. His tactical intelligence will be vital at Villa Park to maintain the team’s balance.
MC: Thomas – Thomas Partey is the anchor of Arsenal’s midfield, providing defensive balance and physical presence. His ability to win the ball back and distribute it quickly is vital to the team’s play. Partey is also capable of contributing in attack with his second-line runs and powerful long-range shooting. In a match that could be physical and tactical, his solidity and experience in midfield will be essential.
MC: Odegaard – Captain Martin Odegaard is Arsenal’s creative mastermind. With exceptional vision and refined technique, Odegaard is the man who links the midfield with the attack, creating chances and providing assists for his teammates. His ability to control the pace of the game and his ability to find space between the lines will be crucial in breaking down Aston Villa’s defence and creating danger in the opposition’s penalty area.
MC: Declan Rice – Declan Rice is a complete midfielder who combines technical quality with great defensive ability. Rice contributes both in recovering the ball and in the offensive transition, being able to break lines with his passes or dribbles. His presence in midfield is key to ensuring that Arsenal maintain control of the game and prevail in the battle in that area of the pitch.
ED: Bukayo Saka – Bukayo Saka is one of the brightest young talents in English football. His ability to run wide, his vision and his finishing ability make him a constant threat to any defence. Saka is also a hard worker, providing defensive support when needed. His ability to create and convert chances will be vital at Villa Park, where he will look to be decisive in Arsenal’s attack.
EI: Martinelli – Gabriel Martinelli is a quick and skilful striker who brings verticality and aggression to Arsenal’s attack. His dribbling ability and goalscoring instinct make him a dangerous player on the left flank. Martinelli is also known for his tireless defensive work, which helps balance the team when he is not on the ball. Against Aston Villa, his explosiveness and determination will be key to opening up the opposition defence and creating goalscoring opportunities.
DC: Kai Havertz – Playing in a more advanced position, Kai Havertz brings versatility and technical quality to Arsenal’s attacking front line. Although not a classic striker, his ability to move between the lines, assist team-mates and come in from deep make him an unpredictable and dangerous player. Havertz will be looking to take advantage of the opportunities that come his way to score and contribute to the team’s success in a tough game like the one at Villa Park.
This is what Arsenal’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
Midfielders: Rice, Thomas, Odegaard
Forwards: Martinelli, Saka and Havertz
