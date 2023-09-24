Arsenal-Tottenham, Saka’s celebration: he makes fun of Maddison! The gesture of the Gunners striker after the penalty scored

Anything happens in the North London Derby. Arsenal-Tottenham it’s the usual concentration of goals and emotions, nerves on edge and wild celebrations under the cheering fans. Like that of Bukayo Saka, in front of which however more than one enthusiast has recognized a very clear “plagiarism”…

In the 54th minute the Gunners striker converted a penalty kick by shooting centrally with his left foot, leaving zero chances of a rebound to Vicario who only grazed the ball. To celebrate, Saka indulged in a gesture that sparked some controversy. In fact, he imitated throwing the dart, James Maddison’s classic celebration. Or his colleague in the Spurs shirt.

