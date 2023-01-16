Arsenal had been probing for months the possible arrival of Mikhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian pearl of Shakhtar Donetsk whose football Mikel Arteta loved. The current Premier League leaders began negotiations so far in the winter transfer window to sign the offending player, and at one point a transfer seemed imminent when the Gunners offered a maximum €90m for the talented 22-year-old. However, overnight, Chelsea got the signature.
In the span of 12 hours, the blue team offered 100 million euros for the transfer of Mudryk and also convinced the player to join their ranks, leaving Arsenal without the signing they worked so hard on and wanted so much. Today Arteta requires reinforcement in attack like never before, as he considers it a key move to win the Premier League and they have set their sights on an old target of the London team, Raphinha.
According to information from Sport, Arsenal want to invest in the signing of Raphinha whom they sought in the summer but lost to Barcelona, The Gunners want to have a Laporta meeting and try to convince both the club and the player to finalize a transfer. Sources in Spain report that the culés will not sell him this winter for less than 100 million euros, since the intention is not to give him an outlet and give him 6 months for the player to show his football, but if Arteta’s men present an offer and reach the price, they will be willing to give you an outlet.
