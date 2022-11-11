Free agency is one of the most attractive market routes in football today. Both clubs and players have agreed to this, reject renewals and seek to sign with the teams that serve as the best financial and sports bidders. In this way, there is greater savings for the acquiring club and better direct income for players and agents.
Looking ahead to 2023, there are several world figures whose contract is about to expire and they will be able to negotiate for free with any team on the planet. One of the most interesting is the Belgian Youri Tielemans, who has been at a high level for several years at Leicester and who has decided to leave the ‘Foxes’ in the summer, something that several of the best teams in the world celebrate and one in particular has taken advantage of his signing.
The British press reports that Arsenal’s ‘Gunners’ have initiated contacts with Tielemans’ entourage to put a formal offer on the table for the player and inform him that there is a desire to include him in their project next year. Thus being the first team of the many interested in Youri that stalks the talented midfielder. Teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and others have decided to wait until after the World Cup to contact the player.
