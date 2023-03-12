The London team strengthened its lead with 66 points, 5 points ahead of Manchester City, its only competitor for the title.

On the other hand, Fulham remained in eighth place with 39 points.

In another match, Manchester United went through a frustrating day and tied with ten players with Southampton, bottom of the standings, affected by the expulsion of its player Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off directly in the 34th minute for a violent foul with his high foot against Carlos Alcaraz, which gave the visiting team a boost of confidence.

This was not the result that Manchester United coach Eric Ten Hag wanted, after losing 0-7 to Liverpool in the league last week, and it represents a disappointing result after the 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the European League last weekend.

United became 50 points and remained in third place, while Southampton continued to be in last place with 22 points.