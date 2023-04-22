Straight

Vertigo collapses Arsenal, who falls in the Premier after dominating the championship with an iron arm for eight months. That exciting combo that overwhelmed its rivals with the youthful daring of the team with the lowest average age in the competition is today a troubled group, with the ability to rebel against adversity, but with shortcomings that make them vulnerable; that stadium that is still agitated with the illusion of winning a league that has not been celebrated for 19 years, debates between murmurs and pouts, even though it does not stop vibrating.

3 Aaron Ramsdale, Zinchenko (Eddie Nketiah, min. 72), Gabriel, Robert Holding, Ben White, Fabio Daniel Vieira (Trossard, min. 56), Thomas, Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Martinelli (Reiss Nelson, min. 84 ) 3 Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Bednarek (Caleta-Car, min. 40), Romain Perraud, Armel Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong (Ebere Paul Onuachu, min. 77), Carlos Alcaraz and Walcott (Kamal Deen Sulemana, min. 76) goals 0-1 min. 0: Carlos Alcaraz. 0-2 min. 14:Walcott. 1-2 min. 20: Martinelli. 1-3 min. 66: Caleta-Car. 2-3 min. 88: Odegard. 3-3 min. 90: Bukayo Saka. Referee simon hooper Yellow cards Carlos Alcaraz (min. 27), Romain Perraud (min. 31), Kyle Walker-Peters (min. 42), Zinchenko (min. 48), Armstrong (min. 76) and Ibrahima Diallo (min. 94) See also It bears the number 19... a "presidential" wedding in the White House

Arsenal threaded their third day without winning. After two equalizers in trips to the fiefdoms of Liverpool and West Ham, the firecracker hit in a duel that tied (3-3) against the bottom team, Southampton, who had the victory in hand after reaching the 87th minute with a victory by 1-3, they conceded two almost consecutive goals, in just 140 seconds, and brought the game to a thrilling end with ten minutes of extra time that serve to understand why football is an incomparable spectacle. If someone wants to understand this sport from fun, ups and downs and emotion, they should plug into the team coached by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal adds the points one by one and thus fuels Manchester City’s options to repeat the title. Pep Guardiola’s team postponed their complicated departure to Brighton for this day because this Saturday they have a date at Wembley against Sheffield United, second place in the silver division, for a place in the Cup final. Real Madrid’s rival in the Champions League will appear for the match against Arsenal next Wednesday at the Etihad with two games less than its rival for the Premier and five points away from the lead. It is not only there that they have it within reach: this touched Arsenal, who longs for their injured defensive leader William Saliba, now faces a very tough schedule in which, after visiting the champion they aspire to dethrone, they will host Chelsea and oppose Newcastle and Brighton, two of the fittest teams in the tournament, before closing the season against Nottingham and Wolves.

Against Southampton, the leader suffered an unexpected ordeal since, half a minute after starting the ball rolling, the Ramsdale goalkeeper, so many times decisive in saving the team, tied a knot in a five-on-two outing to deliver the ball to the rival. Alcaraz responded with a goal that resounded at the Emirates like a smack, amplified when a Gunner, Theo Walcott, extended the advantage for the visitors after a quarter of an hour.

Arsenal fluctuated between rushing and blocking. Martinelli discounted before panic spread and the team reached the break after missing several equalizer options. But in that recess the new Spanish coach Rubén Sellés made one of those decisions that can mark the career of a coach in the merit phase. He removed Argentina’s Alcaraz, who had not only scored but had led his team’s pressure in midfield, from the field and covered up with a third center-back to form a five-man back line.

Sellés threw the team back, joined lines and his plan worked perfectly. Arsenal barely shot between the sticks for forty minutes, ran into a wall and to top it off after almost half a second half without stepping on the area on the first occasion that the Caleta-Car center-back did, he passed a shot into the net after a corner kick.

Arsenal paled against an opponent who had lost in the last 28 league games in which they had visited. Southampton’s last victory at Arsenal’s home dates back to 1987, at Highbury, of course. There was not even a Premier League then. The statistic was about to break. But then the great footballers appeared, those who must make a difference. Odegaard and Saka, who seemed deactivated, tied the game in no time, when Southampton saw the shore. Suddenly they found themselves before a tsunami. Arsenal must have won in a bare-chested final, with Emirates in a state of excitement. Southampton resisted, which is still last and three points from the permanence. It doesn’t seem clear if he should be satisfied after all. Where of course they were not was on the shore of the Arsenal,

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.