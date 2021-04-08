Arsenal: The ‘gunner’ box comes to this match after receiving a hard blow in Premier with a resounding 3-0 defeat against Liverpool that has been the origin of strong criticism towards the team and towards Arteta. When it seemed that Arsenal was emerging, this hard misstep has once again taken him away from the fight for Europe. In this Europa League he has chained great matches with others not so good, like the loss to Olympiacos or the draw ‘in extremis’ against Benfica. Odeegard is out with an ankle injury.

As to follow: Lacazette. The French forward, before the bad moment of Aubameyang, will be the Arsenal reference above.