The Champions emerges in the future of Arsenal by Mikel Arteta as an oasis. The Gunner project has been demonstrating solidity for years under the baton of the Basque, but always stumbles on the last line. In this campaign, eliminated from all domestic competitions, the Premier also looks like a chimera, with a Liverpool that runs packed towards the title. Europe is the only hope that subtracts those in northern London.

At the moment, his career is almost immaculate. Arsenal ended third in the first phase and obtained its direct passport for the round of 16. The raffle has matched him with an old known as the PSV Eindhoven, a rival of those that no one can trust. With a European Cup in its showcases, which is always a good letter of introduction, those of Peter Bosz already surprised Juventus in the playoff to cite with the gunners. “We are not going to change our style, we will adapt to the rival but our philosophy will be the same. I hope we do things better in defense, ”announced the Dutch coach in the previous one after his team has added only 3 points of the last 12 points at stake in the Eredivisie, where Ajax escapes.

To change the story (the only time both faced each other in a Champions League tie, the PSV was winning, in 2007), Arteta continues with his eternal problems in the attack where he has had to convert Mikel Merino as a tip given the long -term casualties of Gabriel Jesús and Kai Havertz.

In the mythical Jan Breydelstadion, on the other hand, the witches and Aston Villa again see their faces. They already did it in the league, when the Belgians surprised the English, who still managed to finish in the top eight.

The witches directed by Nicky Hayen is one of the revelation teams of the course and, as he did before the Atalanta in the previous round, he will try to surprise a villa that faces his first tie of the highest continental competition in 41 years. Unai Emery has managed to fit his two new pieces in his scheme, and both Rashford and Marco Asensio continue to win integers, which makes the English team a favorite to access rooms.

The last tie on Tuesday will measure Lille and Dortmund in the Signal Iduna Park, where the premises will measure their improvement before a rival that seems to be less.