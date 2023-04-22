By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal scored twice down the stretch to salvage a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at bottom Southampton, but their Premier League title bid was dealt another blow on Friday in north London. .

For much of a very nervous clash, it looked as if Arsenal would lose even more ground in their bid to keep Manchester City at bay for their first Premier League title since 2004.

They were breached after 28 seconds when goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale chipped in a goal for Carlos Alcaraz and were 2-0 down in the 15th minute after former Arsenal striker Theo Walcott scored with a cross.

Gabriel Martinelli scored for the Gunners in the 20th minute and Arsenal came within millimeters of equalizing in first-half stoppage time, but Ben White’s header was clipped off the line.

Southampton could have succumbed to second-half pressure from the home team, but instead restored their two-goal lead in the 21st minute, substitute Duje Caleta-Car heading in a header at the far post.

But Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard tapped in to beat Gavin Bazunu in the 43rd minute and gave Arsenal a glimmer of hope before Bukayo Saka scored from the rebound two minutes later.

Arsenal even extended their lead over champions Manchester City to five points ahead of their potentially decisive head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday, but City have two games in hand.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)