According to information from Sports picture has the Arsenal FC next to Julian Brandt also Julian Draxler on the transfer list. However, it is questionable whether the Gunners can currently afford newcomers.
Julian Brandt should still be on the list of those responsible at Arsenal. At least that’s what Christian Falk wants from Sports picture have experienced. According to him, Borussia Dortmund is even ready to sell Brandt in winter. However, the question arises as to whether the Gunners want to submit an offer in January or in summer.
Brandt was signed by Bayer Leverkusen for 25 million euros in the summer of 2019, but could not meet expectations in his first 18 months in black and yellow. BVB sports director Michael Zorc denied the rumors about the departure of the German national player several times: “There is not even the slightest bit on the table,” said Zorc recently. In addition, “nothing dramatic is currently planned by us,” said the 58-year-old, “currently there is also no interest.”
A transfer from Julian Draxler, who is also said to have been targeted by the Gunners, appears more realistic. The 27-year-old is only under contract with Paris St. Germain until June 30th and has only played ten games this season due to a thigh injury. According to the Spanish Marca he should be on the strike list of the new coach Mauricio Pochettino. There have been several speculations about a farewell in the past.
Due to the short remaining term of the contract, a transfer from Draxler might be easier to realize, according to Falk. However, it is at least questionable whether Arsenal will even be active in the current transfer window. The association has taken out a loan of 120 million pounds (the equivalent of around 133 million euros) at the central bank of the United Kingdom to secure the flow of payments. The money is not used for player transfers. How big the budget for new signings is is unclear.
