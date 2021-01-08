Brandt was signed by Bayer Leverkusen for 25 million euros in the summer of 2019, but could not meet expectations in his first 18 months in black and yellow. BVB sports director Michael Zorc denied the rumors about the departure of the German national player several times: “There is not even the slightest bit on the table,” said Zorc recently. In addition, “nothing dramatic is currently planned by us,” said the 58-year-old, “currently there is also no interest.”

True ✅ Julian Draxler @PSG_inside is behind Julian Brandt @BVB on the shortlist of @Arsenal Draxler is a free agent in summer pic.twitter.com/L5ALisxUPg – Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 8, 2021