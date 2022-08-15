On date 13 of the Argentine Professional Football League, River Plate thrashed Newell’s 4-1, with a double by Pablo Solari, one by Javier Pinola and another by Matías Suárez, and is already preparing for what will be the midweek clash against Arsenal at the Julio Humberto Grondona stadium, to continue getting closer to the top positions.
Next, everything you need to know about this clash: preview, possible formations, programming and more. Do not miss it.
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 12:00 a.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Julio Grondona Stadium, Sarandi, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: Sebastian Zunino
The match will be broadcast on ESPN PREMIUMand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
ArsenalHim: Medina; Chimino, Gariglio, Canto, Perez; Navas, Pitton, Machado, Kruspzky; Lomonaco and Cano.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Elias Gomez; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz; Miguel Borja or Lucas Beltran.
#Arsenal #River #date #time #streaming #formations #Professional #League
Leave a Reply