London (Reuters)

Under the eyes of his former coach Arsene Wenger, Arsenal overturned its delay to a 3-1 victory at home to West Ham United, to move away from the top of the English Premier League, seven points behind its closest competitors.

Wenger returned to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since his departure in 2018, after 22 years in charge of Arsenal, and watched the three Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah in the second half, as the landowner rose up after being late with a penalty kick from Saeed Bin Rahma.

Arsenal maintained its perfect record at home in the league this season, raising its tally to 40 points from 15 games, seven points ahead of Newcastle United, who played 16 games.

Arsenal are eight points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have played 14 matches.

Ibn Rahma scored when Aaron Ramsdale sent in the wrong direction to give West Ham the lead in the 27th minute from a penalty kick awarded by the referee after William Saliba interfered on Jarrod Bowen.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick in favor of Arsenal just before the break due to a handball on Aaron Cresswell, but he reversed his decision after the intervention of the video assistant referee when he found that the ball touched the head of the West Ham player.

Saka equalized from close range in the 53rd minute, and six minutes later Martinelli put Arsenal ahead with a shot into the near corner.

Striker Nketiah, who started for the first time in the league this season in the absence of Gabriel Jesus injured, finished the goals in the 69th minute.