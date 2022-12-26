Coach Mikel Arteta’s team succeeded in overturning its deficit with a goal to win by three, to confirm that its ambition to win the title is still at its peak.

Arsenal Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick in the second half, so the landowner rose up after being late with a penalty kick from Saeed Benrahma.

Arsenal maintained its perfect record at home in the league this season, raising its score to 40 points from 15 games, seven points ahead of Newcastle United, who played 16 games.

Arsenal are eight points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have played 14 games.

Benrahma hit the net when Aaron Ramsdale sent in the wrong direction, giving West Ham the lead in the 27th minute from a penalty kick.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty kick in favor of Arsenal just before the break due to a handball on Aaron Cresswell, but he reversed his decision after the intervention of the video assistant referee when he found that the ball touched the head of the West Ham player.

Saka equalized from close range in the 53rd minute, and 6 minutes later Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead with a shot into the near corner.

Striker Nketiah, who participated in the starting line-up for the first time in the league this season, in the absence of Gabriel Jesus injured, finished the goals in the 69th minute.