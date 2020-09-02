Thomas Partey (27 years old) was a objective essential for the Arsenal. His coach, Arteta, wanted to strengthen his midfield to try to rub shoulders with the greats of the Premier. For it, they had thought About some months ago in Ghanaian to strengthen that area, especially after the departure of Ceballos, back to Real Madrid after his assignment. However, the fact that no have been able to engage conversations with Atlético by Thomas has made the gunners have put all the meat on the spit to achieve the return of the Utreran to London and they have achieved their goal, as the madridista will play on loan again under the orders of the Gipuzkoan coach.

The Arsenal has tried several times throughout this season get closer to thomas in order to recruit him for their ranks. The fact that you have a clausea of termination relatively low (50 million euros) and that have not accepted the renewal offers Atlético gave him hope of being able to achieve it. However, there have been two factors that have ruined his plans. On the one hand, the coronavirus crisis, which has caused the vast majority of clubs to suffer losses this season, which limits your ability to make large outlays. And, on the other, Atlético’s will not to negotiate the sale of the Ghanaian, but it is forwarded the full amount of the amount marked for his freedom if they want to remove him from the Metropolitan Wanda.

Have been many teams that have been shown interested in Thomas throughout this course. Juventus, PSG, Inter, but the most insistent has been, without a doubt, the London club. You have tried different techniques to approach the operation, including the ability to add players as a way to reduce the amount to be paid. Even, he even considered paying the 50 million euros that his freedom is worth, but that figure, today, is too high for their coffers. For Simeone he is still a capital player in his schemes and he does not want to lose it, much less facilitate his departure despite the fact that the player still does not accept to renew his contract, which ends in 2023. In England, specifically the medium ‘Goal’, affirm that the player would be willing to go to Arsenal, but in no case would he force his exit. Only if both clubs reached an agreement (something that the rojiblanco club absolutely ruled out) or the English paid the clause (which is not within their possibilities at the moment) would the Ghanaian move to London. Therefore, the Arsenal considers it an impossible mission and has opted for other ways to meet your needs in the center of the field.