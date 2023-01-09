With videoArsenal have qualified quite convincingly for the fourth round in the FA Cup, in which a visit to Manchester City is scheduled for the end of January. Mikel Arteta’s team won 0-3 at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium tonight.



Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny opened the score for the proud leader of the Premier League in the 63rd minute. Through goals from striker Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal ran out in the last twenty minutes to a 0-3 victory over the number fifteen of the League One, the third level in England. Portuguese midfielder Fábio Vieira provided the assists for the first two goals, while Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli prepared the third goal. The Amsterdam wing attacker Yanic Wildschut (31) came in for the club from the English student city in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal can now prepare for the North London Derby next Sunday (5.30 pm) at Tottenham Hotspur. A week later, the top match against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United follows, the only club that has managed to win against Arsenal so far this season. The FA Cup cracker will then be played at Manchester City in the last weekend of January.

In the Premier League, Arsenal, which was last champion in 2004, is on 44 points after seventeen games. That is five more than Manchester City, which under Pep Guardiola is chasing a fifth league title in six seasons. The two main title contenders at the moment will meet twice more this season in the Premier League: on February 15 in London and on April 26 in Manchester.

Eddie Nketiah made the 0-2 and 0-3 for Arsenal. © Action Images via Reuters



