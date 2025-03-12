The Champions League Follow its course and this Wednesday, March 12 their forces will measure in the Emirates Stadium stadium

Arsenal and PSV

in a party corresponding to day F. Groups – Day 2 of the championship.

Arsenal arrives at the game after facing PSV while the PSV played its last games of the Champions League against Arsenal and Juventus. After the encounter against the PSV, Arsenal will play against PSV. For its part, PSV will play against Arsenal.

Arsenal – PSV

Classification and statistics of the Champions League

Before the initial beep at the Emirates Stadium stadium,

Arsenal occupies the position number 3 of the classification of the Champions League with 19 points, while

PSV occupies the position number 14 of the table with 14 points. A victory, a draw or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the classification of the Champions League.

So far, in the Arsenal Champions League it has a balance of 16

goals in favor

and 3

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. PSV arrives at the game after having scored 16 goals and having fitted 12 that have resulted in 4 games won, 2 tied and 2 lost.

In what we carry as a championship, Arsenal has achieved 4 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses at home, while PSV has won 1 victories, 1 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the Pichichi and Champions League tables before the dispute of the meeting between Arsenal and PSV.

You can also see which players have seen more yellow and red cards in the championship.

Champions League match

Television schedule and channel to watch the game between Arsenal and PSV today

The match between Arsenal and PSV corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 2 The Champions League is played today Wednesday, March 12 at Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can see it in Champions League 3 By M+, Champions League 4 per m+.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Arsenal calendar, the PSV calendar and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.