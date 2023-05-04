The 24-year-old Wienroither was injured on Monday during the lost semi-final in the Champions League against Wolfsburg. Arsenal today confirmed the severity of the injury.
Miedema, the all-time top scorer of the Orange, tore her cruciate ligament in December and must therefore miss the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Miedema’s partner and teammate Mead preceded her a few weeks earlier. Williamson’s injury followed last month.
