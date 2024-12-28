Santi Cazorla returned yesterday to what was his home for six years, the Emirates Stadium. The current captain of Oviedo returned to London to receive a tribute for his time at the club gunner between 2012 and 2018. This recognition occurred minutes before the match against Ipswich Town, with a local victory (1-0).

During his six seasons with the English club, Cazorla won two FA CUPs and two Community Shields. The ‘Wizard’ made a great impression among the Arsenal fans, who have fond memories of him as the club’s stadium witnessed this Friday. After finishing his stage with the gunnersthe Asturian signed for Villarreal, went through Qatar and landed in Oviedo, a team in which he continues to play for at 40 years old and with which he dreams of returning to the First Division.

In statements to Amazon Prime Video Sportthe winner of two European Championships with Spain opened the door to returning to Arsenal after his retirement: “I came home [Oviedo] after 20 years with my family and friends. It is something different but also very special. I try to retire in the best way possible and enjoy every day. As for returning to Arsenal, yes, why not. This is my home too and I love these fans. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

In this sense, Mikel Arteta, coach gunnerhas never hidden his desire to incorporate Cazorla into his staff once he retires. In any case, the Asturian is clear that he will continue to be linked to football: “I have to think about it, but some football for sure because it is what I love. We’ll see what happens because I don’t know yet.”