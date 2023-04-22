Spectacular draw at the Emirates between the Gunners and Southampton. Now the Londoners are +5 on Guardiola but with two more games. Wednesday is the direct confrontation

Sensational at the Emirates. Arsenal eventually straightened out a game they had long deserved to lose, but a 3-3 draw by the hair at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton didn’t straighten out the race for the Premier League. On Wednesday there’s the direct match against Manchester City at the Etihad and the Gunners arrive there short of breath: third draw in a row, road to victory suddenly lost, lead now by 5 points but with Guardiola’s team having two games to go catch up, as well as the challenge of the year to play at home. Those 5 points are, in a nutshell, a precious gift that risks disappearing without Arsenal being able to do anything about it.

THE KEYS — Also because Arsenal have stopped playing as leaders. Against Southampton, who now haven’t won in 7 games, they did so only in the last 12′ of the game, including 10′ added time introduced by Ødegaard’s 2-3 and Saka’s 3-3. It’s true that the Gunners risked winning the game in added time, with Trossard’s crossbar and the Saints’ many dubious episodes in the box, but until Ødegaard’s goal that overturned everything they deserved to lose. As had happened in the previous two matches, first at Liverpool and then at West Ham. Arsenal needed a win to erase the doubts and focus on the match against City, but instead they added even more. On the Ramsdale goalkeeper, who has the 1-0 taken after 27″ on his conscience, on the defense that can no longer hold up, on the attack where Martinelli played like a devil, equaling the season scoring record for a Brazilian in the Premier League (15, like Roberto Firmino in 2017-18), while Jesus and Saka are too intermittent, on a team in general that has suddenly rediscovered itself as weaker, perhaps crushed by the pressure and with some less security for the injuries (Saliba above all, but against the Saints Xhaka’s personality was also lacking).To emerge unscathed from the Etihad, Arsenal are needed, who had dominated the first part of the season, the one who lost a few games. the team that most regrets this 3-3, because in the final they threw away the victory they have been missing since 4 March and with which they would have left Leicester in last place.Salvation, at 24 points, remains far away, but playing like this is not an impossible mission. See also F1 | Italian GP: the show of the tricolor arrows cannot be touched

THE MATCH — The kick-off sounded just 27 seconds into the Emirates bedlam as Southampton went through. It is the consequence of a mistake by Ramsdale, who with a disengagement serves Alcaraz instead of his teammates and the Argentine chills him with a shot from outside. Before the quarter of an hour, Arsenal sinks, hit by the great ex Walcott who signs the 2-0 Southampton with a nice diagonal on an assist from Alcaraz. The Gunners were reborn in the 20th minute, with Martinelli shortening and served perfectly in the middle of the area by Saka. Arsenal pick up the pace, Southampton lose Bednarek to injury, but at the break (plus 8′ of added time) the Saints come ahead 2-1. The visitors restart without Alcaraz, by far the man on the pitch, replaced by Lyanco to play more covered with the 5-man defense. Southampton closes, but instead of conceding a goal, he scores it in the 66th minute with Caleta-Car, who makes the center head picking up a bank of Bella-Kotchap on the far post. Ødegaard in the 88th minute finds the joker from the edge that reopens the game, two minutes later Saka finds the 3-3 in the fray. The referee allows 8′ of added time, which Trossard opens by hitting the crossbar with a magic from the edge. Arsenal tries, but the goal doesn’t come. And now City is on the horizon. See also WEC | Lamborghini Squadra Corse announces the signing of Grosjean

