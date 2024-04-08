London (dpa)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard confirmed that his team is not afraid to face Bayern Munich star Harry Kane when the two teams meet in north London tomorrow, Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kane has scored 38 goals in all tournaments for Bayern Munich since his move from Tottenham in the summer of last year, and represents a real threat to Arsenal's hopes of qualifying.

Odegaard said in statements highlighted by the British News Agency: “Of course, Harry Kane is a great player, and I played against him many times, and we know very well his danger inside the penalty area, and his excellence in linking the lines, but we will face a good team on Tuesday.”

The Norwegian player stressed: “I think we should respect Harry Kane, but I don’t think we should be afraid to confront anyone. Rather, we should focus on ourselves and our strengths.”

Kane remains the all-time top scorer for Tottenham, Arsenal's traditional rival, as he scored 280 goals in 435 matches, including 14 goals against Arsenal in 19 matches.

The Arsenal star said: “Bayern Munich has achieved strange results in the league this season, but we are well aware that they are a distinguished and very strong team, and they have players with outstanding individual abilities, so it will be a difficult confrontation, but we are ready.”

Odegaard pointed out at the conclusion of his statements: “We face some challenges in every match, and Arsenal is playing in the strongest league in the world, and Bayern Munich is a distinguished team that includes prominent players, and it will be a big night.”