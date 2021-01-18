Arsenal

Arsenal’s first game after Mesut Özil left. The German footballer goes to Fenerbache after several years in the English capital, in which he performed at a good level, but he missed Real Madrid. Today, Mikel Arteta’s men seek to regain the path of victory at home, after drawing 0-0 against Crystal Palace in their last engagement. Lacazzette and Aubameyang will lead the attack, escorted by Thomas in midfield.

As to follow: Thomas. He wants to shine at the same level as at Atlético de Madrid. And Arteta already gives him the title to prove his level.