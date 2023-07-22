For operators, the hierarchy of the last championship applies, Arteta’s team boasts more consideration than the Red Devils

A taste of the great Premier League, which Arsenal and Manchester United will offer to American fans. A friendly that can never be too much, between two historic rivals of English football engaged in the summer tour in the United States, which finished second and third respectively in the last championship. Great protagonists of the transfer market so far, they will begin to make their first experiments in the test which will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday at 11 pm Italian time.

THE PREDICTION — The evaluations of the betting sites restart from the hierarchies of the season that ended last month, therefore with the Gunners favorites over the Red Devils. But the summer period, as we know, makes every challenge unpredictable also because it is an opportunity for coaches to observe the young players and new signings more closely, as well as the physical effects of athletic training. Therefore, rather than a team, it might be advisable to focus on the show. Over 3.5 is 2.70 for Betfair, while Goldbet, Sisal and Better remain slightly lower at 2.65. See also Genoa, Frendrup signs up to 2026: "My childhood dream comes true"

ARSENAL-MANCHESTER UNITED, THE ODDS — Arteta’s team starts with greater consideration for the operators: Arsenal’s victory is at 2.30 for Betfair, Manchester United’s success reaches 2.93 with Planetwin365; the draw agrees almost everyone at 3.40 (Goldbet, Sisal, Snai, Better and Planetwin365). The match promises to be fun: the Over 2.5 is at 1.67 with Sisal, the Under 2.5 is at 2.15 according to Betfair. Even more likely that both teams will be able to score: the goal is at 1.50 with Snai, the No Goal is offered at 2.45 by Betfair. As regards the exact results, the best odds are those of Sisal: 1-1 is at 6.75, 2-1 is at 9.00, 1-0 is at 9.25, 1-2 is at 10.50, 0-1 is at 11.00; 2-0, 0-0 and 2-2 are at 12.00.

July 21 – 18:11

