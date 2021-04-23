Arsenal lost at home to Everton in the 33rd round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Friday, April 23, and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the guests. In the second half, toffee striker Richarlison made a cross along the goal, and the hosts’ goalkeeper Bernd Leno could not fix the ball, sending it into the net.

The victory allowed Everton to score 52 points and reach eighth place in the championship. Arsenal have 46 points, the club is in ninth position.

Arsenal in the next round on May 2 will play on the road with Newcastle. Everton will host Aston Villa the day before.