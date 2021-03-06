Arsenal tied away with Burnley in the 27th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, March 6, and ended with a score of 1: 1. The hosts responded to the goal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with an accurate shot from Chris Wood. Both goals were scored in the first half.

Arsenal have 38 points and are in tenth place in the standings. Burnley scored 30 points and is in 15th position.

Arsenal in the next round, which will take place on March 14, will host Tottenham. Burnley will face Everton on the road the day before.