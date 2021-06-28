While Madrid wait to see what happens to their two potential targets for this season, Erling Haaland and / or Kylian Mbappé, his young promises are constantly in the showcase of possible outings. One of them is Miguel Gutiérrez (19 years old), the young left-back who has been playing in the final stretch of the last league. According The Athletic, the defender is being monitored by Arsenal, who wants to rejuvenate his squad in at least five positions, the left-back position being one of them. The white youth squad, who made his debut last April in the match that the whites beat Cádiz in what was then called Ramón de Carranza, has participated in six meetings with the Madrid first team, leaving a good taste in the mouth with their participation (the whites won five games and tied one). Miguel Gutiérrez started the last three league games with Zidane’s men.

The idea that the London club manages is to try to get the white player, either as a signing (it is the priority for the North London team) or, if his acquisition is not possible, having him on loan. Michael has a clause of 40 million euros. Madrid does not want to get rid of a player who has shown his ways in this last stretch of the season (it is worth remembering the prodigious assistance he gave Modric in Granada for the Croatian to open the scoring: he lifted the ball in front of the Nasrid defense), apart to be one of the best valued young men of the white quarry.

The continuity of Marcelo, the presence of Mendy and the arrival of Alaba make the left-handed side position well covered for this season … and block his consolidation in the first template. It is true that the club has already had a first contact with the youth squad, but it has not been able to promise him one of the 25 chips of Real Madrid 2021-22. The getafense (came to the club in 2009 from the azulón team) also has various offers, both from national and foreign teams: up to 14 teams have requested reports on their situation, either to lose him on loan or to make an offer for him. Miguelito, As he is known within the first team, he has a contract with the Whites until 2024.

The data of Miguel Gutiérrez this season.

Already last year, Several teams showed interest in the man from Madrid, but he decided to stay, managing to debut with the first team. Another thought that the white club manages is to sign him up with Castilla and have him at his disposal for when Ancelotti deems it necessary.. According The Athletic, that both the player and the coach of the team gunner, Mikel Arteta, share a representation agency (Wasserman, who also handles the affairs of Fede Valverde, Aouar and Lenglet, among others) should facilitate the operation. For now, Miguel Gutiérrez is one of the homegrown players who will reinforce the white squad on his return to work on July 5 under the orders of Ancelotti.