But everything turned out differently. If Saliba himself has his way, he didn’t get a fair chance from coach Mikel Arteta.

The corona pandemic resulted in an early termination of Ligue 1 and in London Emery was replaced by Mikel Arteta.

“The team went on vacation, I was still training on my own. When they came back, I had a week with the team. We played two or three friendlies, but I had no rhythm. I had to keep going, but the coach followed me judged two and a half games “, Saliba accuses the impatience of Mikel Arteta, who in the meantime succeeded the hapless Unai Emery in the coaching chair.

“After this little experience I’ve had, I think it’s better to change immediately if you sign with a club,” said Saliba, recapitulating his decision at the time. It is more than questionable whether the 19-year-old will fulfill his contract with Arsenal, which runs until 2024. However, when he returns at the end of the current season, another coach could sit on the Gunners bench, and the cards would be reshuffled.