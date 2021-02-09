In summer 2019, the Arsenal FC the French central defender William Saliba for 30 million euros from Saint-Etienne. The then second most expensive defender in the club’s history, however, was loaned out to ASSE by return of post and should start at Arsenal at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.
But everything turned out differently. If Saliba himself has his way, he didn’t get a fair chance from coach Mikel Arteta.
Saliba signed a contract with the Gunners until 2024 and played a major role in the plans of ex-trainer Unai Emery. After he was signed in 2019 and loaned straight back to Saint-Etienne, in principle everything changed.
The corona pandemic resulted in an early termination of Ligue 1 and in London Emery was replaced by Mikel Arteta.
“When I got there, they just finished their championship. I didn’t train with them. I hadn’t trained for almost five or six months,” Saliba said of his return to London in summer 2020 RMC. Due to the pandemic, the French league was canceled in March 2020 and Saliba arrived at Arsenal unprepared.
“The team went on vacation, I was still training on my own. When they came back, I had a week with the team. We played two or three friendlies, but I had no rhythm. I had to keep going, but the coach followed me judged two and a half games “, Saliba accuses the impatience of Mikel Arteta, who in the meantime succeeded the hapless Unai Emery in the coaching chair.
“I would have preferred him to let me play again so that I could get into the rhythm, but no, he told me I wasn’t ready yet. I wish he had given me a chance. But that’s football “, said Saliba, who fled to the front after being sorted out and is now on loan until the end of the season at OGC Nice.
“After this little experience I’ve had, I think it’s better to change immediately if you sign with a club,” said Saliba, recapitulating his decision at the time. It is more than questionable whether the 19-year-old will fulfill his contract with Arsenal, which runs until 2024. However, when he returns at the end of the current season, another coach could sit on the Gunners bench, and the cards would be reshuffled.