Despite not having a brilliant world cup, where he even lost his position with Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez is having a great year with the Inter Milan team, the Italian team is not a real candidate to win anything important this season but on an individual level, the Argentine forward is fulfilling in a way despite having internal competitors of great weight.
The reality is that the current situation of the club does not go hand in hand with what the world champion is doing, which is why it should not be discounted that the ‘Bull’ steps aside the team from the city of fashion and his destiny could being within the Premier League, where he has Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as great suitors, although the latter would have chosen to step aside from the competition for the Argentine’s signature by decision of Arteta himself.
The sources report that Mikel has told the Arsenal board that there is no need to think about Lautaro or any other striker, he has Gabriel Jesus injured at the moment, and he is happy with the performance of Nkethia, from whom nothing was expected . Thus, the Spanish coach asks to put aside the possible signing of the Iberian and bet on strengthening other areas of the field such as defense and midfield, where he thinks of the millionaire signing of the talented Iberian containment of West Ham United Declan Rice.
