Arsenal is super champion of England. The team led by Mikel Arteta beat Manchester City in the Community Shield in an agonizing match. Pep Guardiola’s men took the lead thanks to a goal from Cole Palmer, but in minute one hundred and one Trossard balanced the balance and sent the final to a penalty shootout where the Gunners were superior. The goals from eleven meters by Odegaard, Trossard, Saka and Vieira erase the ‘citizen”s dream of the sextet and give Arsenal a small revenge after the end of the last Premier League.

An incomparable setting. That is what awaited Arsenal and Manchester City this Sunday under the Wembley arch. 90,000 people gathered to kick off the season in English football and Guardiola and Arteta did not want to disappoint. The Catalan coach put up an eleven with all his stars, except for the limping De Bruyne, and the Basque coach was not far behind. Declan Rice, the most expensive English footballer of all time, was there with the ‘gunner’ shirt, and there were also the Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and company, a group aspiring to everything, a team willing to give war to the ‘skyblue’ ‘ since the first day.

And it is that Arsenal showed in the first half that it is a team that has several records. Arteta tried to put pressure on the opposite field so that Manchester City could not have a comfortable start from behind, but he quickly found himself with a rival who has all the resources to avoid that pressure. Given this scenario, the idea changed. He gave up meters, annulled spaces and took advantage of the lack of fluidity of Pep’s players in circulation to launch counterattacks and put a very inspired Ortega Moreno in serious trouble. The German goalkeeper of Spanish origin saved the furniture for his team with two worthwhile interventions against a frustrated Havertz and agreeing with those who accuse him of not being a pure 9.

After the restart, the script did not change. Arsenal was still comfortable in the three-quarter zone, waiting for Manchester City and Pep’s men showed that at this stage of the course they are still a long way from the cruising speed with which they finished last year. In those, the Sampedor coach made a move. He practically withdrew Grealish, Haaland and Kovacic, the three discreet throughout the entire clash, and brought on Foden, Cole Palmer and De Bruyne with the aim of seeking a greater presence between the lines, something that Arteta’s men They had managed to prevent for more than an hour thanks to the double pivot formed by Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, a true wall.

Arsenal Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel (Smith Rowe, min. 87), Timber (Tierney, min. 76); Thomas, Rice (Nketiah, min. 81), Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli (Trossard, min. 75) and Havertz (Fabio Vieira, min. 87) 1 – 1 Manchester City Ortega Moreno; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Akanji; Rodrigo, Kovacic (De Bruyne, min. 64), Bernardo, Grealish (Foden, min. 58); Haaland (Palmer, min. 64) and Julián Álvarez

0-1 Palmer (min. 77). 1-1 Trossard (min. 101)

Penalties

2-1 Odegard. 3-1 Trossard. 3-2 Bernardo Silva. 4-2 Saka. 5-2 Fabio Vieira.

Referee

Stuart Atwell. He admonished Thomas, Arteta, Havertz, Julián Álvarez and Gabriel

incidents

Match played at Wembley in front of 90,000 spectators

The changes suited a Manchester City that gained in dominance. Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Foden, Palmer and Bernardo Silva were already on the Wembley pitch, five footballers with the aim of chewing little by little a match that was going to begin to change. Arsenal accused that positional dominance, was bottled up and the ball lasted less and less in their possession. The ball was already Pep’s before the changes, but now the newly entered players, thanks to the change in design, were undetectable by Arteta’s team.

The conductor, how could it be otherwise, was Kevin De Bruyne. Gante’s talent is not one hundred percent after going through physical problems, but his quality is enough to turn a game that was soporific upside down. For this he had two luxury squires like Foden and Palmer. The former broke lines with a prodigious slalom and the latter disguised himself as Mahrez to open the scoring with a donut to the squad that the Algerian winger would have signed perfectly. The goal was the trigger for a few frantic final moments. Arteta revolutionized his team with the entry of Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Tierney, Trossard and Nketiah and turned towards Ortega Moreno’s goal. The prize came nothing more and nothing less than after the hundredth minute, things of the new added times. A shot from Trossard was poisoned after rebounding off Akanji and sent the final to penalties. There Arteta’s team was better. Odegaard, Trossard, Bernardo Silva, Saka and Fabio Vieira scored and De Bruyne and Rodrigo failed to punish a City that could not sleep the clash in the final moments.