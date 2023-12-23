Straight

Salah and Zinchenko fight for the ball in the duel between Liverpool and Arsenal. Jon Super (AP)

Arsenal left Anfield alive in the duel for the lead in the Premier. The team led by Mikel Arteta rescued a very hard-fought draw (1-1) in a match in which no one pressed the pause button. This is the competition in England, immersed in a frenzy in which there is no clear dominator and where the head of the table is constricted after a day in which Aston Villa passed up the option of reaching first place, Tottenham closes the gap after beating Everton (2-1) and Manchester City, in the intercontinental competition, postponed a match against Brentford that could leave them four points behind Arsenal. All on the eve of non-stop festive dates, those in which the ball does not stop in the Islands and on a day in which a milestone was marked because in the duel between Fulham and Burnley (0-2) for the first time In the history of the top category of English football, a referee was at the controls, Rebecca Walsh, who already had experience in the Champions League, Euro Cup or Women's World Cup.

1 Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas (Joe Gomez, min. 34), Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones (Ryan Gravenberch, min. 67), Luis Díaz (Harvey Elliot, min. 67), Salah and Gakpo (Darwin Núñez, min. 67) See also US sports compact: Dennis Schröder just missed the first triple double 1 David Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White, Kai Havertz, Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martinelli (Trossard, min. 68) and Gabriel Jesus (Eddie Nketiah, min. 77) Goals 0-1 min. 3: Gabriel. 1-1 min. 28: Salah. Referee Chris Kavanagh Yellow cards Bukayo Saka (min. 38), Declan Rice (min. 48), Kai Havertz (min. 49), Salah (min. 84), Eddie Nketiah (min. 86) and Ben White (min. 90)

Anfield was once again the showcase of a league with unparalleled style. Football in England has definitively transformed into a back-and-forth that turns matches into a hectic and agonizing exercise. This is how Liverpool put it to Arsenal, who were not averse to the challenge. Arteta's team likes to run, but it is Klopp who sublimates that method. Thus he builds what he has called Liverpool 2.0, a collective construction that he began to put together this summer with the replacement of his midfielders. Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner are gone. Also the great Bobby Firmino, who was actually the team's playmaker. Thiago Alcántara has stopped counting. Another Liverpool is born, that of Szoboslai, Endo, Gravenberch or the injured Mac Allister. Another Liverpool that presses incessantly and gallops out, with the unmistakable soul of the German strategist's teams, no shortage of world-class footballers, but capable of subduing anyone.

Rebecca Welch became the first referee to officiate a Premier League match. Alastair Grant (AP)

They dominated Arsenal from a lack of control. Perhaps it influenced the fact that they marked the gunners start with a header from Gabriel after a free kick from Odegaard so that Liverpool broke loose. Maybe the plan doesn't obey the score either. The roller started, the high and suffocating pressure brought out Arsenal's discomfort, which went through some ordeal to reach the goal, for example a penalty due to a handball by Odegaard that in an incomprehensible way was left in VAR limbo , or Mohamed Salah's equalizer after a poor defense by Zinchenko, which gave the Egyptian left-hander his preferred profile to take out the cannon. On the stroke of half an hour, parity returned and incredibly the score did not move until the end.

The two teams handled each other on the wire. The most important was Arsenal, who came close to being knocked out in a shot by Joe Gómez that went close to the post and, above all, in a stampede of Liverpool players that culminated in Alexander-Arnold's shot against the crossbar. Nothing can be blamed on those who give everything. Liverpool and Arsenal did it in a row for the most exciting championship, openly, in recent years. Liverpool, which a year ago was 14 points behind the then leader Arsenal, has returned and with a new version that still sports scaffolding. Five teams are fighting for control in the Premier and among them is neither Manchester United nor expected, which fell (2-0) at the home of West Ham United and has not scored a goal in its last six hours of play.

