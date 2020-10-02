Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in the penalty shootout as his team beat Liverpool 5-4 to enter the quarter-finals of the League Cup football tournament, while Aston Villa and Fulham were eliminated by losing to second division clubs. Joe Willock scored the deciding goal from Arsenal’s penalty. Arsenal will face defending champions Manchester City in the next round.

Leno also had great goalkeeping during the stipulated time. Both teams failed to score goals during this period. Leno intercepted a shot from Divok Origi and Harry Wilson in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, Sam Woakes’ goal in the first half on a header helped Aston Villa, 1-0, club Stoke from the second division. They will face Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

Fulham were beaten 3–0 by Club Brentford of the Second Division. Brentford reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup for the first time. He will now face Newcastle. Manchester United and Everton will face off in another quarter-final.

