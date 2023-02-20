By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – When Manchester City beat Arsenal last week to take the top spot in the Premier League, many assumed the champions would have no trouble securing a fifth title in six seasons, but the Londoners proved on Saturday that the race is on. far from being won.

And to make City’s title defense even more difficult, rivals Manchester United are not giving up either.

It’s usually around this time of year that the City team, led by Pep Guardiola, typically go full throttle. In the 2018-2019 and 2020-21 seasons, 15 consecutive wins in each season, which started midway through the campaign, helped guide City to league title glory.

Against leaders Arsenal last Wednesday, City looked to be back in top form as they won 3-1 to leapfrog the Gunners – a performance that left their title rivals fearing the worst.

What makes this season potentially even more attractive is that there could be three teams in the title race.

City and Liverpool both outperformed each other last season and were expected to fight an unopposed battle for this season’s trophy.

However, as Liverpool have been disappointing and are eighth in the standings, United joined Arsenal in a much quicker comeback than anyone imagined.

