Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, is living a dream moment in the Premier League and seems to have recovered the memory of the great times led by Arsène Wenger. The fans are excited about the team’s game but to continue enjoying it they will have to strengthen their squad so as not to suffer from injuries or physical fatigue at the end of the season. For this transfer market that is entering its final stretch, the Emirates Stadium team was interested in Facundo Torres from Orlando City of the MLS.
Torres is considered one of the great promises of Uruguayan soccer, he works as a left winger but he can also play as a midfielder. The 22-year-old emerged from the Peñarol youth ranks and shone at Carbonero to the point of being very close to being transferred to the old continent but, finally, Orlando City seduced him and ended up paying almost €7 million for his services at the beginning of the year 2022.
“I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”
– Facundo Torres on his future
In a personal interview, the Uruguayan player confirmed that the Gunners were interested in his signing and that they even contacted the MLS team to find out the conditions regarding his file. All these conversations took place before the start of the World Cup, as confirmed by the native of Montevideo.
The player was part of the Uruguayan squad that played in the World Cup in Qatar but did not add a single minute. With Celeste he has played 10 games and has yet to score goals. While in MLS he is having a very good level, being one of the most decisive players on his team. 33 games with 9 goals and 8 assists are his statistics in the United States league.
Facundo Torres may be the next to have “used” the MLS as a platform to take the step to the big European leagues and this is a constant that is being seen every time among South American players and that is empowering American soccer for the future. 2026 World Cup where it will be one of the three hosts along with Mexico and Canada.
